Lokken Investment Group LLC Sells 945 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Lokken Investment Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 392.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.72. 64,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,537. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.71. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

