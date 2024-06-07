Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Trading Down 0.7%

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $215.04 and last traded at $216.91. Approximately 356,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,446,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.45.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 105.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 131,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,386,000 after purchasing an additional 67,193 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

