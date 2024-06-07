Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.920-2.970 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 14.270-14.470 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $338.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $509.00 to $457.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $437.55.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $323.03 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $293.03 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.64.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 43.93% and a net margin of 16.09%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

