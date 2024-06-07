Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $19.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wedbush from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised shares of Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

Lyft Trading Up 1.0 %

LYFT opened at $15.69 on Friday. Lyft has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $102,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 54,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,964.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 3,327 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $52,366.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,501,167.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $102,505.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 54,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,964.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,033 shares of company stock worth $4,782,237 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 685.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 42.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

