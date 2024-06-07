Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Trading Up 0.5%

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 40,855 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 98,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Lynas Rare Earths Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia; and the Kalgoorlie project. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

