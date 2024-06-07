MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Down 6.5%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.73 and last traded at $12.76. 290,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 831,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAG. StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Ventum Cap Mkts lowered MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.14.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAG Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in MAG Silver by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

