Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Raised to $34.00 at Mizuho

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRO. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays started coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

NYSE:MRO opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,459.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,074,766.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,459.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $1,417,822.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,104.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 126.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Marathon Oil by 217.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 85,649 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $181,000. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 9.5% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.9% in the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 802,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,736,000 after purchasing an additional 37,248 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

