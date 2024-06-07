Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,005,447,000 after purchasing an additional 421,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,451,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,813,546,000 after buying an additional 477,731 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,158,601,000 after buying an additional 185,479 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in Marvell Technology by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 15,055,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $907,997,000 after buying an additional 1,888,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,495 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.18. 2,919,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,233,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.46. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.04 and a 200-day moving average of $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total transaction of $2,075,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,495,183.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $332,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,581,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total transaction of $2,075,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,545 shares in the company, valued at $47,495,183.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.