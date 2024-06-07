Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DOOR. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet cut Masonite International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $133.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masonite International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.89.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Masonite International

Masonite International Price Performance

Masonite International stock opened at $132.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.06 and a 200-day moving average of $114.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $76.87 and a 1 year high of $132.89.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $668.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.38 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Masonite International by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.