Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $8.01 on Monday. Mastech Digital has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $93.10 million, a PE ratio of -12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $46.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
