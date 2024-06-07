Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $8.01 on Monday. Mastech Digital has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $93.10 million, a PE ratio of -12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $46.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital

About Mastech Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Mastech Digital by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastech Digital by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastech Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 862,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 67,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.