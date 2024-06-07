Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 231.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 503,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $214,651,000 after buying an additional 351,492 shares in the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 29,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,769,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 593,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,144,000 after buying an additional 292,064 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total value of $4,038,043.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total value of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,362,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,211,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,536,422. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $449.87. 1,664,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,937. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $457.91 and its 200 day moving average is $448.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

