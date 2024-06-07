Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Insider Sells $217,214.55 in Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Zinn sold 49,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $217,214.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 390,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,708.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Matthew Zinn sold 56,080 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $108,795.20.

Shares of MTTR opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81. Matterport, Inc. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 113.62% and a negative return on equity of 33.59%. Analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 20,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,741,000 after buying an additional 306,958 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

