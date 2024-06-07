McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

McGrath RentCorp has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 32 years. McGrath RentCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to earn $6.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Shares of MGRC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,525. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.76 and a 200-day moving average of $115.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.79. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $88.63 and a twelve month high of $130.86.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

