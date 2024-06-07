Melius Research Begins Coverage on Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Melius Research began coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Melius initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,341.16.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,401.27 on Monday. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $787.51 and a 52 week high of $1,445.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,336.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,227.53. The firm has a market cap of $649.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 753,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $997,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares during the last quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 15.2% in the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,064,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 7.4% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

