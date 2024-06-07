Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $600.54

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 600.54 ($7.69) and traded as high as GBX 635.25 ($8.14). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 629.80 ($8.07), with a volume of 1,974,432 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.20) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Melrose Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market cap of £8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30,060.00, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 629.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 600.95.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Justin Dowley purchased 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 598 ($7.66) per share, for a total transaction of £17,641 ($22,602.18). In other news, insider Matthew Gregory acquired 16,670 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 596 ($7.64) per share, with a total value of £99,353.20 ($127,294.30). Also, insider Justin Dowley bought 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 598 ($7.66) per share, with a total value of £17,641 ($22,602.18). 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

