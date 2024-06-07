Menlo Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Menlo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 63,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,000. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 764,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,722,000 after buying an additional 176,413 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 254,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after buying an additional 153,830 shares during the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $960,000. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $717,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:CALF traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,701 shares. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.84.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

