Metro (TSE:MRU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.15

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$76.15 and last traded at C$76.10, with a volume of 277584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$74.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Metro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$77.86.

Metro Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$72.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$70.93. The stock has a market cap of C$16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.91. The firm had revenue of C$4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.63 billion. Metro had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Metro Inc. will post 4.2740275 earnings per share for the current year.

Metro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Metro’s payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

