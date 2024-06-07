Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Microbot Medical in a report released on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microbot Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17).

MBOT stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20. Microbot Medical has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Microbot Medical stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 2.56% of Microbot Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces.

