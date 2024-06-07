Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 736.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 15,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MAA opened at $137.09 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $158.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 123.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Wedbush raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.47.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

