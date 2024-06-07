Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Director Sells $128,400.00 in Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

MIRM stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.07. 641,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,864. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.55.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. The business had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.71 million. Research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

