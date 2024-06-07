Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $864.09

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $864.09 and traded as high as $1,018.00. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $1,000.28, with a volume of 3,751 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $985.25 and its 200-day moving average is $866.51.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares are set to split before the market opens on Friday, June 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, June 28th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 28th.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:MITSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $30.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $22.41 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 78.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as an investment and trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and parts; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium.

