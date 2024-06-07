MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.
MiX Telematics Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiX Telematics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Harber Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 703,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 43,436 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 9.2% during the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 535,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after buying an additional 53,963 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MiX Telematics Company Profile
MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.
