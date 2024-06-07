MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Sells $35,587.75 in Stock

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $35,587.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,426.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Elizabeth Mora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $33,250.00.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

MKS Instruments stock opened at $129.44 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $135.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.35.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.94 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 6.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in MKS Instruments by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 12.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,782,000 after purchasing an additional 65,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

