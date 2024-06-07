Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $400.50.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Moody’s Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of MCO stock opened at $406.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $298.86 and a twelve month high of $417.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $392.77 and a 200 day moving average of $386.26. The stock has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.27.
Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.
Moody’s Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.
Moody’s Company Profile
Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.
