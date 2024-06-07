Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $400.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Moody's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Moody’s

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moody’s Stock Down 0.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $406.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $298.86 and a twelve month high of $417.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $392.77 and a 200 day moving average of $386.26. The stock has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.