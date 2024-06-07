Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 4,186 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 106.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,450.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $307,411.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,103.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,823 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.7 %

ICE traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.94. 1,046,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,810. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $140.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.