Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 5,369 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.24. 5,541,783 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.08 and its 200-day moving average is $80.33. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

