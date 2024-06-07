Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 602,707 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,316,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,707 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $185,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $4,101,040,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,649,838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703,425 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $11,600,970,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,234,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,852,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,882,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $547,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,396,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,474,336. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.69. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.83 and a 12 month high of $179.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,758 shares of company stock worth $25,580,826 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

