Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 606,333 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 96.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,231,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606,333 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises approximately 1.6% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.68% of IQVIA worth $286,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,164. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on IQV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.40.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

