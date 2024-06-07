Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 8,832 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 127.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $67.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,999,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,389,540. The company has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

