Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 95,474 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 103.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,474 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 5.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,407,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,334,000 after buying an additional 210,982 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 19.5% in the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 4,042,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,492,000 after buying an additional 658,639 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 16.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,520,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,638,000 after buying an additional 360,390 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Barclays by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,121,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,134 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Barclays by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 220,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.09. 9,458,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,387,471. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.42. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $11.42.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

