Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 115,879 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,879 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $68,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.65.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $306.64. The company had a trading volume of 707,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $289.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.71. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $215.32 and a one year high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

