Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 6,238,875 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 97.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,238,875 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.4% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $606,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 144,542 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,068,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,776,060. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $132.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.44.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

