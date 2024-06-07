Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 667,273 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,347,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 667,273 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $96,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Edison International by 3.9% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Edison International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Edison International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE EIX traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $74.23. 415,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,988. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average of $69.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $77.04. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

