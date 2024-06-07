Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 123.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of CME Group by 31.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 106.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 18,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.46. 671,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,210. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.04 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CME

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $526,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,946.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,444. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.