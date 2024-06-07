Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,862 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.77. 11,612,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,363,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $67.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,656,725 shares of company stock worth $559,670,202. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile



Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

