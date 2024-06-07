Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $128.34 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 207.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,551,322 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047,210 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Medtronic worth $128,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 405.0% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $83.78. 3,312,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,279,018. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.38 and a 200 day moving average of $83.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.36%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

