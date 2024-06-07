Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $227.03 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 116.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,145,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,772,190 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.3% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.13% of Comcast worth $227,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Comcast Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.06. 6,778,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,303,387. The stock has a market cap of $153.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

