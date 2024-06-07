Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $3.17 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 151.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,044,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,225,987,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,386,425,000 after purchasing an additional 170,063 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Broadcom by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,343,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,019,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,338,203,000 after purchasing an additional 573,826 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $13.22 on Friday, reaching $1,414.49. The stock had a trading volume of 982,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $655.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,336.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,227.53. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $788.78 and a 1-year high of $1,445.40.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,341.16.

Get Our Latest Report on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.