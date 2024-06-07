Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $833,000 Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 102.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,314 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3,553.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,564,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,156 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,305,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,500 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,919,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,000 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 9,039,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,376,000. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at $299,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. 3,199,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,654,521. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of -40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 37.33%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

