Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 144.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515,399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 894,769 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Walt Disney worth $136,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% in the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443,257 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $1,938,647,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 8,681.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,349,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $302,445,000 after buying an additional 3,311,563 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Walt Disney by 21.0% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,416,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,168,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,486 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,859,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,014,861,000 after buying an additional 2,384,407 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,649,444. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.71 and a 200-day moving average of $103.67. The stock has a market cap of $185.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

