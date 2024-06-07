Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 4,084 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 113.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank increased its position in Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $327.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $340.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.49. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $324.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. HSBC reduced their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.