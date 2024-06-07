Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 255.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,029 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

TFLO stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $50.53. 874,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,637,144. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

