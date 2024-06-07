Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Free Report) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,932,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021,357 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 2.15% of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $74,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,045,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 784.2% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 79,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 70,324 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EMLC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.89. 685,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,344. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average is $24.68. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $26.11.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

