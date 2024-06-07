Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Given New $385.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MSI. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $358.86.

NYSE MSI opened at $370.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $354.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.43. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $372.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

