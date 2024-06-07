Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Acquired by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Mr. Cooper Group accounts for 1.0% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 637.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 3,552.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COOP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.13.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $1,969,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,631 shares in the company, valued at $24,395,826.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,458.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $1,969,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,395,826.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,176,360. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of COOP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.97. The company had a trading volume of 14,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,655. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.38. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.81 and a 12-month high of $85.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.84.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.15 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.