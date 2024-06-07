MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Hits New 52-Week High at $94.93

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $94.93 and last traded at $94.93, with a volume of 8 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.88.

The stock has a market cap of $582.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.61.

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

