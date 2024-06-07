Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 1,675,696 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,982,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MULN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 1,064.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 241,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the first quarter worth $214,000. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

