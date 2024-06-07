Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 1,675,696 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,982,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
