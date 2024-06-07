Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUSA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,208,000 after purchasing an additional 140,879 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Murphy USA by 30.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,389,000 after acquiring an additional 72,537 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 35,556.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 269,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,241,000 after acquiring an additional 269,159 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth $81,560,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Murphy USA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,871,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,871,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,498 over the last 90 days. 9.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MUSA traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $445.34. The stock had a trading volume of 19,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,396. The business’s fifty day moving average is $424.92 and its 200 day moving average is $396.44. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $280.77 and a 52-week high of $451.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.60.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

