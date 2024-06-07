National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $55.99

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $55.99 and last traded at $56.13, with a volume of 75034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,050.00.

National Grid Price Performance

National Grid Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.79.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $2.4939 dividend. This represents a yield of 6%. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Grid

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGG. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

