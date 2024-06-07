Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.0519 on Top Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0519 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $28,469.58 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00080200 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00028199 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00011688 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $48,079.75 or 0.67698358 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

